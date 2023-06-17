June 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Construction work for the Maanur Government Arts College, which was stopped a few months ago as the land identified for the college was situated close to the limestone mines, has resumed after a new land in the same area was selected.

An official statement said construction of buildings for the Government Arts College on 8.09 hectares of land at Madhavakurichi in Maanur taluk was started last year. Since this land was situated just 130 meter away from the already functioning limestone quarries of M/s India Cements Limited and no construction can be made within 300 meters from the ‘active quarries’ as per law, the firm submitted petition appealing to the district administration to stop the construction after explaining the norms.

When the officials surveyed the land on which the buildings was being built, they found that the buildings were coming-up in close proximity of two limestone quarries, which had been given permission in 2018 itself for carrying out limestone mining up to 2030 and 2044 respectively.

Against this backdrop, the district administration, after identifying another land in Madhavakurichi for constructing the college buildings, held talks with India Cements Limited, which came forward to purchase the land and donate it for constructing the college. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Collegiate Education also issued a fresh Government Order favouring the construction of the college buildings on the new land.

After purchasing the land, India Cements Limited donated the land to Director of Collegiate Education on June 12 last. Moreover, India Cements Limited also paid ₹1.25 crore spent so far for constructing the college buildings.

Even though a case was filed in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court against the decision to build the college on a new land, the Court did not grant any interim stay. While the Court asked the district administration to submit its affidavit by June 6, a comprehensive report detailing all these developments was submitted on June 5 itself.

Hence, the district administration was keen on completing the building construction at the earliest after getting the Court’s direction, the statement said.