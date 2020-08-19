LPG plant in Madurai to be opened soon

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will soon add another 45 thousand metric tonne liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility in Madurai.

The bottling plant will allow the company to add another 12,000 cylinders to its current supply of 1.20 lakh cylinders a day serving 55.20 lakh LPG customers in the State.

An official source said work on the plant with the state-of-the-art electronic carousal began in February 2019. “The 12,000 cylinder capacity is only for a single shift. Once there is more demand, we can add one more shift,” he said.

On completion, the plant will serve consumers in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. They are getting their bottles from the company’s Thoothukudi plant.

The plant would get its LPG supply from the company's Kochi refinery via road. “A pipeline is being laid via Palakkad to Madurai from Kochi. But that will take sometime,” said the official.

The company has four LPG bottling plants in the State with the oldest one in Coimbatore commissioned in April 1984 and the latest one in Thanjavur in March this year.