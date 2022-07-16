Lorry with 450 kg ganja seized near Thoothukudi; driver arrested

The Q Branch police have seized a lorry with 450 kg of ganja near here even as it was being smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

When the Q Branch Police, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita were patrolling near Thaalamuthu Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, the team intercepted a closed cargo vehicle near Tsunami Colony. As the police team opened the lorry, they found 450 Kg of ganja packed in 13 plastic gunnies.

Besides seizing the narcotic substance, the police also arrested lorry driver V. Andi Selvam, 27, of Aavarankaadu under Thiruppachethi police station limits in Sivaganga district.

Since the police found that the drug was being taken to the beach between Terespuram and Thaalamuthu Nagar, it is suspected that the ganja was being smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat as the smugglers can make huge money by selling the contraband to their contacts in the island nation.