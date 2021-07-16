15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, cash looted

The police are on the lookout for an unidentified burglar who took away ₹2 lakh in cash and 15 sovereigns of gold from the house of a flower commission agent.

A masked person, who entered the house of Veyilumuthu, 60, of Gopal Chetti Street here, relieved gold chain from his wife Petchiammal, 54, and 2-year-old grandson Sudharshan, totally weighing 15 sovereigns, and took away ₹ 2 lakh cash from the chest. Mr. Veyilumuthu woke up and tried to catch him. On hearing his father’s scream for help, his son Velusamy and his wife Selvi, who were sleeping in the bedroom in the first floor of the house, rushed to the ground floor. However, the burglar pushed Mr. Veyilumuthu and escaped after scaling the compound wall. Though the family searched for the burglar in the nearby areas, they could not locate him. On complaint from Mr. Veyilumuthu, the Kovilpatti West police have registered a case.