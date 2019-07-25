‘Local history should be part of education policy’

Chief-Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Seeman on Thursday described the national education policy as another attempt by the Central government to snatch State rights.

“The policy has ensured that the State has no say in school education. The NEP imposes Sanskrit and Hindi on the entire country. Why should people of Tamil Nadu learn something unrelated to them?” he said talking to reporters at Chinnalapatti near here.

Contending that education in India was only projecting north Indian culture, he said: “History of freedom fighters and kings from north India is being taught to the entire country. Instead, local history should be part of school education policy. Why is Tirukural not being made a part of NEP?”

Asked if NTK would contest alone in the Assembly polls in 2021, Seeman said his party would never form an alliance with national or Dravidian parties. “We are projecting ourselves as an alternative to all existing parties and their rule. We will always go it alone in the polls.”

He added that his party would field a woman candidate in the ensuing election to Vellore Assembly constituency.