Liquor bottles recovered, 5 arrested

SIVAGANGA

A special team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Ranjith arrested five persons allegedly involved in robbery of a TASMAC outlet on May 29.

The police recovered the liquor bottles stolen from the outlet.

On May 29, when the watchman was on duty, the five member gang tied him to a post and broke open the shop.

In view of the lockdown , the government had locked the shutters with the help of a welding machine. However, the robbers, who had come with crowbars, broke the lock and robbed away the liquor bottles.

After the watchman informed, the Kalayarkoil police rushed to the spot and fingerprints were lifted from the scene of crime.

Even as the police were on the lookout for the suspects, they spotted the gang consuming liquor at Karungulam tank here.

Based on the confessions, the police found that they had committed the crime on May 29 on the Kollangudi Muthur Road.

The arrested were identified as Ganesan (37) of Karungulam, Tamilselvan (26) of Madurai, Vellaichami (32) of Sivaganga, Rajkumar (23) of Tirupuvanam and Premkumar (26) of Mangudi.

Further investigation is on.