Lightning kills man in Sivakasi

May 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Sivakasi

M. Veleswaran, 38, was electrocuted to death when lightning struck at a bus stop near Tiruthangal on Sunday evening.

Police said that four persons, Veleswaran of Vadapatti, Murugeswaran and Vignesh, 13, of Periyakulathupatti and Xavier Raj of Melur took shelter at the bus stop when it started to rain in the evening. The rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Suddenly, a lightning struck the bus stop in which all four were injured. Veleswaran died and his body was taken to Government hospital for post-mortem. The injured were admitted in the hospital. Tiruthangal police have registered a case.