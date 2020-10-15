Life sentence until death
TIRUNELVELI
A court here has awarded imprisonment until death to a van driver who sexually assaulted a girl even as he was taking her from the school. According to prosecution, van driver T. Perumal, 37, of Kunnaththur near here, used to take the five-year-old Scheduled Caste girl from an area in Palayamkottai to her school. On June 8, 2016, Perumal, who was taking the girl back to her house in the evening, took her to a secluded place near Thatchanallur and sexually assaulted her. After the girl told her mother about the crime, she filed a complaint with the All Women Police, Tirunelveli, who arrested Perumal under the provisions of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Judge, POCSO Special Court, Indrani on Thursday delivered the judgement. The judge also ordered the State Government to give a compensation of ₹ 3.60 lakh to the girl.
