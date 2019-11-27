Life term for woman, son

THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a woman and her son in a murder case.

According to prosecution, M. Murugesan, 52, of Subramaniapuram in Kovilpatti had an illicit affair with Valliammal, wife of labourer Shanmugam, 50, of the same area. As Shanmugam attempted to murder Murugesan, he was arrested and released on bail later.

When Shanmugam was sleeping in his house in the night on January 23, 2017, Murugesan and his mother Selvi poured kerosene on him and set him on fire. He died on the spot. Murugesan and Selvi were arrested.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Gowthaman also slapped a fine of ₹ 2,000 each.