Last time we lost Theni LS seat but this time we should make it 40/40, says Udayanidhi Stalin

Last time only Theni Lok Sabha seat went to the opposition (AIADMK) and the DMK and its allies bagged 39 seats out of 40 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Now, in 2024, we should win 40/40, said DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udayanidhi Stalin here on Sunday.

Speaking at a number of locations in Theni Lok Sabha constituency including Usilampatti, Andipatti and Theni, in support of the DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan, he said that the DMK and its partners would sweep the polls.

“The objective is to chase away the anti-DMK forces such as the BJP and the AIADMK from here as they were either lying or misleading the people,” he said amidst big applause from the gathering. Seeking an assurance from the people, he said that this time, the victory margin of the DMK in Theni should be the highest in Tamil Nadu.

In the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited Tamil Nadu. Even during natural calamity when the State was reeling under pressure, the Central team inspected, but never gave any tangible help. With election to the Lok Sabha around, the BJP leader was hopping from one city to another. “He will never get even a single seat,” he thundered.

Listing out the achievements of the DMK government under the leadership of M. K. Stalin over the last three years, he said that numerous innovative schemes for the economically weaker sections had been widely welcomed. For example, the CM’s Breakfast Scheme has come as a blessing in disguise to many parents as they were immensely satisfied that their children had nutritious meal in their schools.

He assured that if INDIA alliance formed the government at the Centre, NEET would be scrapped in Tamil Nadu.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, Mr Udayanidhi Stalin said that people should be careful as there was a secret pact between the AIADMK and the BJP. People should be alert and not get deceived by anti-BJP talks from the AIADMK leaders..

New dam across Kuttukudi river

The DMK leader promised that the State government would soon construct a reservoir across the Kuttukudi river in Bodinayakkanur. Likewise, the government would take steps to strengthen the Baby dam and the Mullaperiyar dam.

Steps would be taken to set up a plant for processing grapes raised by the farmers in the region. Also, the government would initiate a scheme for establishing a rail line from Dindigul to Sabarimala.

The TN government had also completed many projects in Theni, Bodi and Periakulam which included setting up modern infrastructure in Government Hospitals and providing integrated drinking water project in the three years.