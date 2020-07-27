Labourer’s death sparks row

Tension prevailed in Naduvaikurichi near here after relatives of a labourer, who reportedly died in a road accident, accused the police of beating him to death.

Sources in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital said Shanmugam, 40, a contract labourer at Thoothukudi railway station from Naduvaikurichi near Palayamkottai, and Ayyappan, sub-inspector attached to the Economic Offences Wing, were admitted to TVMCH on Saturday night after their bikes collided accidentally.

While Mr. Ayyappan suffered injury to the chin and other bruises, Shanmugam sustained head injury. Even as they were undergoing treatment, Shanmugam died on Monday.

Accusing the police of beating up Shanmugam to death and showcasing it as an accident, relatives of the deceased blocked North High Ground Road–Tirunelveli Medical College Road junction in the afternoon.

However, police denied the charges, saying it was a case of road accident in which both Shanmugam and Ayyappan were injured.

They held talks with the protestors in vain. The agitation continued forcing police to arrest 32 protesters. They were released later.

Since Shanmugam’s relatives refused to accept the body, tension prevailed at Naduvaikurichi.