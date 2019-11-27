‘Kudimaramaththu works’ outlay to be hiked to ₹ 1,000 crore’

THOOTHUKUDI

The State government, which is implementing 1,800 ‘kudimaramaththu’ works across Tamil Nadu at the cost of ₹ 750 crore this year, has planned to allocate ₹ 1,000 crore for the scheme to be executed in next phase as this exercise had yielded excellent results, K. Satyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, has said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ‘kudimaramaththu’ work in the irrigation tank at Tharuvaikulam, known for its ‘cherry tomato’, near here on Wednesday, Dr. Satyagopal said over 1,000 of the 1,800 ‘kudimaramaththu’ works taken up across Tamil Nadu for this year had been completed and the remaining works suspended due to the start of north-east monsoon that brought in significant influx of water into the water bodies handpicked for the work. Hence, these remaining 20% works would be completed after January.

He said the ‘kudimaramaththu’ works had yielded excellent results as the desilted and renovated supply channels and the associated water bodies were holding increased quantity of water after the projects were completed. Besides this, bunds of the waterbodies had been strengthened and shutters repaired before the onset of monsoon.

“When the Chief Minister recently reviewed the progress of the ‘kudimaramaththu’ works taken-up for this year, he exhorted the officials to identify the works to be completed during next fiscal and start the exercise in February – March itself and complete the work before July 2020. The Chief Minister, buoyed by the positive results, has decided to allocate ₹ 1,000 crore for the ‘kudimaramaththu’ works to be taken-up in the next phase. If this increased allocation is found to be insufficient, we’ll get more funds,” Dr. Satyagopal said.

The former Commissioner for Revenue Administration also said that a comprehensive study was going on to identify the spots conducive for the construction of new check-dams and barrages. The encroachments made inside or along the water bodies would be removed instantly for which the Chief Minister had given his nod.

In Thoothukudi district, 36 ‘kudimaramaththu’ works had been taken-up on an outlay of Rs. 14.60 crore and 12 of these projects fully completed while 80% remaining works had been done.

Dr. Satyagopal also inspected ongoing ‘kudimaramaththu’ works at Virushampatti, Muthalaapuram, Siddhavanackenpatti in Vilathikulam taluk and the Corporation’s project on creating forest within the city at Pasumpon Nagar. He visited the proposed sites for the construction of check-dams across the Tamirabharani at Punnaikaayal and Alwarthirunagari along with Collector Sandeep Nanduri.

While inspecting the Corporation’s project of creating forest using Japanese technology of Miyawaki method of tree plantation at Pasumpon Nagar along with Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Dr. Satyagopal said the project would be extended to suitable areas of the district.