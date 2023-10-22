HamberMenu
Kovilpatti college hosts library conference

October 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants of the conference held at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti.

Participants of the conference held at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, under the aegis of Society for Advancement of Library and Information Science (SALIS), hosted a three-day conference on ‘Revitalising libraries in the Google generation (ReLibG2)’ from October 12.

The first day saw a pre-conference tutorial on Moodle: Open Source Learning Management System. A. Hariharan, founder president of SALIS, delivered the chief guest address. T. Venkatkumar, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, conducted hands-on training. On the second day, Nabi Hassan, Librarian of IIT, New Delhi, was the chief guest. R. Gopalakrishnan, Principal of K.S.Rangasamy College of Technology, Tiruchengode, and Mahendra N.Jadhav, Librarian, IIT-Madras, delivered keynote addresses.

On the third day, Anup Kumar Das, Documentation Officer at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, was the chief guest. .K.Ilavazhagan, Librarian and Chief Knowledge Officer at IIM-Tiruchi, delivered the keynote address.

K. Karunai Raghavan, college Librarian, welcomed the gathering. P.Jayaprakash, Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, presented the conference report. E.Gajalakshmi, Librarian, National School of Drama, was the chief guest.

