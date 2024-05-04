Kodaikanal Resort Owners’ Association seeks CM’s intervention on e-pass issue

May 04, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The members of Kodaikanal Resort and Hotel Owners’ Association have appealed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately intervene into the e-pass issue and bring about consensus in larger public interest.

An emergency meeting of the association was held in Kodaikanal chaired by its president Abdul Gani Raja on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that the government should appeal against the Madras High Court’s order on issuance of e-pass for vehicles proceeding to Kodaikanal and Nilgiris from May 7 to June 30. This is not at all in public interest.

At a time, when people visit hill stations during summer, such a direction to obtain e-pass may prevent many people from coming to these places. Unlike in the plains, businessmen and others in hill stations can earn money only during the seasons. The income is seasonal. Only when people come here in large numbers, there is active business everywhere.

The stoic silence by the administration on the procedure to obtain e-pass till now has only resulted in confusion. Long distance visitors have been enquiring with the hotels and resorts and the managements were not in a position to give them proper feedback as they were in the dark.

When the traders here largely borrowed money for their businesses, they were apprehensive following the HC order about the repayment. Similarly, many hoteliers too were not sure about the arrivals as the rooms reserved by their guests may not be occupied if they could not get e-pass and that they may not be able to reach here at all.

The association members suggested that the elected representatives - MLAs and Ministers from Dindigul district, in coordination with the officials, should examine modalities which would regulate traffic in the hill station during the season. By deploying additional police personnel at tourist spots and by enforcing the rules, discipline can be brought in.

The Kodaikanal Municipal administration should also find parking space for the vehicles and ensure that the people came here without any hindrance, Mr Abdul Gani Raja said and added that they would submit a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday in Dindigul.