Karaikudi boy becomes India’s 79th Chess Grandmaster

January 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Adding another feature to his cap, M. Pranesh, 16, of Karaikudi became India’s 79th Chess Grandmaster on Friday by clinching the Rilton Cup title with a 2500-rating at Stockholm.

A Class 11 student of Sri Vidhyaa Giri Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Puduvayal in Karaikudi, Sivaganga district, he has been an avid chess player since childhood, stated a release from the school administration.

Bagging the Best Chess Player in Sivaganga district at the age of five at the State-level chess tournament was one among his early wins.

The long list of accolades won by him includes bagging the gold medal in the 26th Tamil Nadu Chess Championship tournament and being placed 10th in the World Chess Championship for under-12 held at Brazil.

He has also represented India at the Asia-level under-12 chess tournament held at Uzbekistan and has won medals in many chess tournaments at the State, national and international levels.

Mr. Pranesh has made a mark at many tournaments held in Sri Lanka, China, Athens, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Chennai, Nilgiris, including being awarded the title ‘International Master’ in Russia in 2020.

He is currently the early leader of the FIDE Circuit with 6.8 circuit points.

School’s principal Kumar and other authorities of the Vidhyaa Giri Educational Group of Institutions extended their wishes and assured him support in his academic and sports endeavours.