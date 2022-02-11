‘BJP govt. creating all kinds of trouble’

Kanimozhi campaigns for candidates of DMK and allies

Besides refusing to give the GST arrears and the Central assistance for mitigating the recent flood and the pandemic, the BJP-led Union Government was creating all sorts of troubles to Tamil Nadu, MP M.K. Kanimozhi has said.

Canvassing votes for the candidates of DMK and its allies fielded in the wards of Tirunelveli Corporation at Old Pettai, Melapalayam and Samadhanapuram on Friday evening, she said the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu had to run the administration despite severe financial constraints being caused by the Centre and the nature. While the flood and pandemic were causing huge expenditure to the government, the Centre was refusing to release the GST arrears to Tamil Nadu where the coffer was empty when the AIADMK left Fort St. George.

The Central government was exerting pressure on Tamil Nadu through a range of ways including NEET for which the State was seeking exemption. The BJP that never cared for the welfare of the students was making the life of the women miserable in their States. The women living in the States being ruled by the BJP were being subjected to all sorts of harassments and facing threat to their life.

On the ongoing ‘hijab’ issue in Karnataka, she said the women of BJP-ruled States could not even wear the dress they wanted or the attire mandated by their religion.

Referring to the attacks made on the women belonging to Dalit, minority and other backward communities by the goons in BJP-ruled States including Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, she said the rulers of those States were never worried about the safety and dignity of the women and the children from vulnerable communities.

“Since the vote for BJP in Tamil Nadu is like sowing seeds for atrocities against women, the electorate of Tamil Nadu should keep this in mind especially before casting their votes in the upcoming urban civic polls. The voters of Tamil Nadu should gift them with a crushing defeat to ensure that BJP candidates do not get elected not even from one ward,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She appealed to the voters not to heed to the ‘false propaganda’ being made by the AIADMK and to elect the councillors of DMK and its allies, who alone could act as bridge between the official machinery and the people.

While addressing the voters in Anna Nagar area in Thoothukudi earlier, Ms. Kanimozhi assured that the DMK government would never support the move to reopen the Sterlite Copper.

“Instead, we’re about to open ‘Furniture Park’ and the ‘Software Park’ in Thoothukudi district to ensure employment to the youth of this region,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.