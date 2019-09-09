Kanimozhi visits salt pans

Thoothukudi

M.K. Kanimozhi, MP, on Monday visited salt pans here and listened to the grievances of the workers. She promised that compensation during the monsoon period would be given to salt pan workers once the DMK government was formed.

At the time, salt pan workers at Sathya Nagar on Tiruchendur road raised the long-standing demand of financial assistance during the monsoon period. They said that the assistance, similar to that provided to fishers during the ban period, be given to salt pan workers during the lean season.

Addressing reporters, Ms. Kanimozhi said that she was visiting the salt pans following demands from workers to witness the problems faced by them on the ground. “The DMK manifesto [before the Lok Sabha election] had promised to provide assistance to the workers during the monsoon. Further, the demand for creation of salt pan cooperative societies would be taken up with the Centre,” she said.

MLA Geetha Jeevan and other party functionaries were present.