GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanimozhi to contest for second time from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

March 20, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi will contest from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency for the second time in a row.  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday released the list of 17 DMK candidates who are to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

In 2019 Ms. Kanimozhi contested against the BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan and won the Lok Sabha election by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes.  

She had served as a Rajya Sabha member for two terms from 2007.

After being elected from Thoothukudi as the first female MP of the constituency in 2019, she was elected as the DMK’s deputy leader of the Lok Sabha. She had worked as the chairperson of the Parliament Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.  

In addition to this, she had been the party’s women’s wing secretary. Currently, she is the party’s deputy general secretary. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.