‘Kanda sashti’ festival begins in Tiruchendur

TIRUCHENDUR

Thousands of devotees started observing fast as the ‘Kanda sashti’ festival commenced with ‘yaga saala puja’ at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple here on Tuesday.

‘Soorasamhaaram’ (annihilation of the demon), the highlight of festival, will be held on October 30. The festivities commenced with a ‘yaga saala puja’ after early morning rituals conducted since 1 a.m. As idols of Lord Subramaniya Swami, Valli and Devayani were taken in a procession to the ‘yaga saala,’ the rituals commenced there at 7.30 a.m. It was followed by special ‘abhishekam’ and ‘deepaaraadhanai’ at 9 a.m. The ‘maha deepaaraadhanai’ was held at noon.

When the idols of Lord Subramaniya Swami and Valli and Devayani were taken in silver cars to ‘Shanmuga Vilaasam,’ the devotees recited the traditional hymns. After the solar eclipse for which the sanctum sanctorum was briefly closed, special ‘abhishekam’ was performed.

As the renovation of the shrine has commenced, the devotees observing fast in view of ‘kanda sashti’ have been asked to stay under the temporary shelters created on 1 lakh square feet this year. After taking a holy dip in the sea and ‘naazhi kinaru’ on the beach, the devotees commenced their six-day-long fast.

The ‘soorasamhaaram’ will be enacted on the beach on October 30 after 4 p.m. in which a few lakh devotees are expected to participate. Hence, special buses will be operated to Tiruchendur from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari.