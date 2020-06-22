Karukurichi earthenware to be placed on e-commerce portals soon, says Collector

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish is making efforts to sell earthenware being produced by Karukurichi Earthenware Manufacturers’ Cooperative Society worldwide through leading e-commerce portals including Amazon and Flipkart.

Ms. Shilpa, who has released ₹38,000 from the Collector’s Discretionary Funds to the society for purchasing two soil grinding machines to increase production and quality of the product, handed over the money to the society on Saturday.

The earthenware manufacturers of Karukurichi make cooking vessels, pots, lamps, ornamental flower pots, decorative dolls for parks and home gardens.

Interacting with the manufacturers, Ms. Shilpa, who released ₹20,400 last year for buying motorised wheel, said the society sold earthenware worth ₹27.61 lakh during 2019 –20. It should improve the quality and increase production to reach the global market.

Since Karukurichi’s eco-friendly earthenware had earned the goodwill of consumers, manufacturers should strive hard to reach new domestic and foreign markets through modern facilities, including e-commerce portals. The soil grinding machines would help improve the production and quality of the earthernware, she said.