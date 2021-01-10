Madurai

Jawan laid to rest with military honours in Theni

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev and army officials pay homage to Naik G. Arumugam at Vadugapatti in Theni on Sunday.  

G. Arumugam, 38, a Naik in the army who died of burns in Jammu on January 8, was laid to rest at Vadugapatti with military honours on Sunday.

According to family members, he served for the last 19 years in the army. On December 27, 2020, officials informed them that when Arumugam was on duty at a post in Jammu, a fire at a bunker led to destruction of materials there.

In an attempt to put out the fire, he stumbled upon the stove in which the kerosene had spilled and his track suit caught fire. He was given first aid and rushed to hospital. Subsequently, he was shifted to a hospital in Udhampur where he died on January 8.

The body was airlifted to Coimbatore and brought here by road. Senior military officials, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi and other authorities laid wreaths. Following a guard of honour, the jawan’s body was laid to rest.

The jawan is survived by his wife Pandirani, 35, daughter Jeyasri, 13, and son Palsabari, 8.

