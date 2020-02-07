ITIs in Theni district producing good results, says Collector

Congratulating the students, who had passed out from the State-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) here, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presented the degree certificates at the convocation function held on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that it was heartening to learn from the principals that over 90% of the students had passed out successfully from the district, which has ITIs at Theni, Bodinayakkanur and Andipatti respectively.

The State government has been allocating huge funds for education and students should make use of the opportunity. By equipping themselves with knowledge, the students can change the society more effectively, she added.

For their part, the district administration provided loans to neo-entrepreneurs to start their own ventures. The government gave subsidies and also the rates were very competitive.

The Collector said that apart from focusing on the syllabus, the government also imparted skill development to students. This gave them the confidence to handle the challenges in future as an employee or employer.

For the benefit of the students aspiring to go abroad and work, the government had its own overseas manpower corporation, which gives guidance. Instead of opting to go to private agents, who sometimes indulge in malpractice, the aspirants can utilise the services available with the government, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said and urged every student to give their best to the society.

The government, through the Department of Training, engaged resource persons, who in turn identified the skills in the students and gave them the right exposure. This has been a big success for students, who appeared for interviews in their campuses, the Collector said and wished the students good luck.

Regional Director (Training) S. Ravibaskar, ITI principals P. Sendilkumar, J. Saravanan and Satishkumar and senior officials from the revenue and staffs from the ITIs in the district participated. A total of 260 students received the degrees.