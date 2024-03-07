GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-collegiate expo on Menstrual Health Management held

March 07, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In order to create awareness about menstrual health, Lady Doak College in Madurai organised an inter-collegiate expo on Menstrual Health Management, as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Marketing Manager of HLL Lifecare M. P. Dhatchayini, an alumna of the college, said that apart from the experts panel that discussed various topics to create awareness about menstrual health, the students were also involved in creating awareness on the topic..

The team of students chose a topic and set up the stalls. Each stall discussed a particular topic and also offered solutions. “Our main objective was to create awareness about menstrual health and we have achieved it by involving the students”, she said. A total of 30 stalls were installed as part of the expo.

Lady Doak College Principal Christianna Singh welcomed the gathering. The students were asked to come up with ideas and after discussion they came up with particular topics and installed the stalls, she said. The inter-collegiate expo was organised to break the barriers and myths surrounding menstrual health, she added.

The event was conducted by the Lady Doak College along with HLL Lifecare (A Government of India Enterprise of Ministry of Women and Child Welfare).

