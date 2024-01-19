Integrated birds census to be held on January 27, 28 in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

January 19, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The integrated bird census for this year will be held on January 27 and 28.

In a statement, District Forest Officer R. Murugan said the integrated bird census will be conducted across the State on January 27 and 28. In Tirunelveli, the census will be organised at Koonthankulam, Kaadankulam, Thiruppudaimarudhur birds’ sanctuary and the tanks at Aramaneri, Ramaneri, Tanarkulam, Silaiyam, Vijayanarayanam, Vaeinthaankulam, Nainarkulam, Vannanpacherikulam, Paalaamadai, Rajavallipuram, Kuppaikurichi, Kalkurichi, Kandigaiperi, Gangaikondan, Saaralkulam, Mukkoodal and Piraancheri.

In Tenkasi district, the census will be conducted in Vaagaikulam, Rajasingaperikulam, Vazhivazhikulam, Ramanadhi Dam, Gadana Dam, Samuthirakulam, Sadaiyanerikulam, Periyakulam, Sundarapandiapuramkulam and Neduvayalkulam.

Interested volunteers and ornithologists should contact the District Forest Office at 0462 – 2553005 to register their names.

Orientation programme ahead of the census will be conducted at 10 a.m. at Forest Guest House in Courtallam (for Tenkasi district) and at District Forest Office in NGO Colony in Palayamkottai at 4 p.m. (for Tirunelveli district) on January 26, Dr. Murugan said.