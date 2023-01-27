Institutions display R-Day spirit

January 27, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - MADURAI

MADURAI

Dean A. Rathinavel presided over the Republic Day celebrations at Madurai Medical College and Government Rajaji Hospital. Medical superintendent Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Principal V. Dhanalakshmi and Resident Medical Officers Ravindran and Srilatha were present.

Presiding over the celebration at Madurai Kamaraj University, Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar said Indiaa’s pride was unity in diversity. Students put up grand cultural performances.

In the celebrations at the Agricultural College and Research Institute, Dean P.P. Mahendran recalled B.R. Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building. Dean of Community Science College S. Kanchana, professors, and students were present.

At Lady Doak College, J. Chithra, Dean of student affairs, associate professor of Mathematics Department, and H. Mary Vinora Mercy, associate professor, coordinator of B.Com. Banking and Insurance, unfurled the national flag, in the presence of R. Beulah Jeyashree, Vice-Principal.

Around 20 students of Fatima College took part in the grama sabha meeting held at Kulamangalam panchayat in Vadugapatti panchayat union. Issues discussed include repairing of dilapidated school buildings, setting up drainage facilities.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tirupparankundram, Principal A. Jerald unfurled the national flag. .

Republic Day celebrations were held at Agro Food Trade Centre in the presence of S. Rethinavelu, who unfurled the national flag, while president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry N. Jegatheesan presided over the events. MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath unfurled the national flag as M. Bhuvaneswari, zonal manager of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, and Ram Padyak, assistant manager, SIDBI, presided over the event.