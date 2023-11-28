HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inspector of Police placed under suspension in Dindigul

November 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

An Inspector of Police, Ulaganathan, was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty by the DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Abinav Kumar.

Police said on Tuesday that following a High Court order, which had quashed the Goondas Act detention, the police officer was suspended.

It is said that one Asik Mohamed was arrested in connection with the murder of ‘Pattarai’ Saravanan in Dindigul a few months ago. The police had detained Asik under Goondas Act. However, the accused had challenged his detention under Goondas Act in the High Court which quashed the order.

After an internal probe, the Inspector was placed under suspension.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.