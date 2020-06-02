Industries wait for workers

Despite a green signal from the government allowing industries to work with full capacity, several micro, small and medium enterprises in the industrial estates in Madurai did not work with full workforce on Monday.

The entrepreneurs say that following the resumption of TNSTC buses there was a rise in the number of workers who came to work on Monday. But it will take a few more days for the workers to come work at full strength, they say.

CITU State vice-president R. Devaraj said that many workers were still in other districts and it would take a few more days for them to travel to Madurai and start going to work.

While it was a good move to allow full workforce at industries, many businesses were still plagued by shortage in business orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kappalur Industrial Estate president P.N. Ragunantha Raja.

“In the wake of the pandemic, export orders have been cancelled for many enterprises, including automobile, engineering and fabrication units. Domestic orders have also been cancelled for many. Hence, it would be difficult for these units to work with full capacity,” he said.

But food processing units, which are essential for customers, have been working with good capacity, said president of K. Pudur Industrial Estate M.S. Sampath.

“The demand for other industries are low as the people have very low disposable income with them. For the revival of the business cycle, it is important to increase money circulation,” he added.

But businesses are hopeful that with relaxation of norms there will be better business orders in the coming weeks, said K.R. Gnanasambandan, Convenor of COVID-19 Redressal Committee of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association.