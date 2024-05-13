GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illegal practice of leasing out of fireworks units primary reason for fatal accidents, says Durai Vaiko

Published - May 13, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

 The illegal practice of leasing out of fireworks units by the licence holders upon getting an exorbitant amount was the primary reason for the frequent fatal accidents in fireworks units, said MDMK leader Durai Vaiko.

Talking to reporters on Sunday after visiting the workers who were injured in the May 9 fire accident at Sri Sudarshan Fireworks unit at Sengamalapatti, Mr. Durai said that 28 workers were killed in the explosions in the district in the last four months.

The practice of leasing out at higher cost forces the lessee to violate all safety norms and employ workers more than the permitted number and stocking chemicals more than the permitted quantity leading to fatalities. 

He sought stringent action against those licence holders and lessees, including invoking Goondas Act. 

Resorting to violation of safety rules by a few fireworks units adversely affected the entire fireworks industry, he said. Hence, the fireworks units should comply with the rules formulated by the State and the Centre.

The Government machinery should ensure that the fireworks units do not violate the safety measures to prevent loss of lives.

Former party MP Sippiparai A. Ravichandran, Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman, Virudhunagar district secretaries V. Ravichandran and Velmurugan were among those who were present.

