IGNOU admissions begin

Published - May 16, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Online admissions for all certificate, diploma, PG diploma, UG, and PG degree programs offered through open, distance, and online learning modes have begun for the July 2024 session at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Prospective candidates can go to the website for more information.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, June 30 is the deadline for submitting online applications for new admissions to both open and distance learning programs. IGNOU provides more than 40 programmes that are only available online and the link for admission is http://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

For further details contact IGNOU Regional Centre, Madurai The email is: rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in or telephone: 0452-2380775, 2380733. The website : www.ignou.ac.in / http://rcmadurai.ignou.ac.in/, the release added.

