Ice candy unit sealed at Kazhugumalai

Published - May 08, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Department officials sealed an ice candy unit at Kazhugumalai on Wednesday.

 Following information, Food Safety Department officials led by Designated Food Safety Officer Mariappan raided the ice candy manufacturing unit at Kazhugumalai last month and sealed the unit for insanitary conditions. The owner of the unit was instructed to improve the sanitary conditions and open it after getting due clearances from the officials.

 However, the ice candy unit was reopened without fulfilling the conditions and getting the permission from the Department of Food Safety. On getting information about it, Dr. Mariappan raided the company on Wednesday and sealed it.

