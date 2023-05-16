ICAR-IIHR experts suggest new technologies to horticulture farmers in Sivaganga district

May 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Experts from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (ICAR-IIHR) Bengaluru shared information on latest technologies available with the horticulture farmers here on Tuesday.

The day-long training-cum-seminar was organised by the district administration jointly by the ICAR-IIHR and Spices Park, Sivaganga district.

Presiding over the training programme, Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy said that Tamil Nadu government offered very many welfare programmes for the farmers. He suggested them to form FPOs (Farmers’ Producers Organisation) and said that the NABARD provided assistance in multiple ways.

The farmers in S. Pudur Panchayat Union in Sivaganga district, who produced large quantities of vegetables and papaya, should learn the nuances in preserving and benefits of value addition.

The progressive farmers, especially those raising chillies and turmeric, were welcome to utilise the infrastructure in the Spices Park here, he said.

By establishing farmers producers organisations, the members can reap in higher benefits and suggested them to start them in the district. Chillies grown here are not only famous in upcountry markets, but also popular for their yield and uniqueness, Mr Reddy said.

Resource persons from ICAR-IIHR, including Principal scientists R. Senthil Kumar, and V. Shankar, officers from the Horticulture department, Spices Park Manager P. Bose, Regional coordinator (Seeds) Jeevanandam and others addressed the farmers.

The speakers appealed to the farmers to learn new techniques and be aware of the developments which would bring home higher yield from their crops.

Certified seed varieties were distributed to the participants by the Collector on the occasion.