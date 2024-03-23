GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I gave Theni LS seat to Dhinakaran and moved to Ramanathapuram: OPS

March 23, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam interacting with his supporters at his farmhouse at Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in Theni district on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam interacting with his supporters at his farmhouse at Kailasapatti near Periyakulam in Theni district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said here on Saturday that he wanted Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran to contest in Theni Lok Sabha constituency and hence he moved to Ramanathapuram constituency.

Speaking to his supporters, Mr. Panneerselvam said Mr. Dhinakaran had won in Periyakulam LS constituency (now named as Theni) in 1999. He implemented numerous welfare schemes and was popular among the people during his tenure as MP.

Though he did not win in the next election, he was actively engaged in helping the needy people from Theni district. Hence, it was decided to give the (Theni) seat to Mr. Dhinakaran. “It was the prime duty of you (his supporters) to work hard for his victory,” he added.

The former CM, who has been directed by Madras High Court not to use the AIADMK flag or symbol, has aligned with the BJP. He is contesting as an Independent with the BJP’s support in Ramanathapuram constituency.

He was confident of winning the seat as the people’s anger was against the DMK. The AIADMK, he said, had been tasting only defeats since it was wrongfully taken over by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The fight was against the right people and the evil groups (the DMK and the AIADMK), he said, adding that they should all be shown the door. The lotus (the BJP’s symbol) should bloom in Tamil Nadu and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

