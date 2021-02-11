HR and CE Joint Commissioner’s office inaugurated

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Sevur S. Ramachandran inaugurated the Department’s Regional Joint Director’s Office at Chidambara Nagar here on Thursday.

The new office will administer the temples and temple properties in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts while the similar office at Tirunelveli will take care of the temples in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

After formally inaugurating the office, Mr. Ramachandran disbursed welfare measures to the temple workers in the presence of Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju.

Executive Officer of Lord Subramaniya Swmay Temple, Tiruchendur, P. Vishnu Chandran, Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner Sharanya Ari, Sub-Collector of Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, Joint Commissioner, HR and CE, A.T. Paranjoithi, were present.