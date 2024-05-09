GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Houses handed over to visually challenged beneficiaries

Published - May 09, 2024 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Office-bearers of Rotary Club of Madurai Star and Rotary Club of Madras formally hand over the newly built houses to visually challenged beneficiaries in Madurai.

Office-bearers of Rotary Club of Madurai Star and Rotary Club of Madras formally hand over the newly built houses to visually challenged beneficiaries in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four new houses constructed for visually challenged people at Sakkimangalam in Madurai were handed over to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The houses were constructed by Rotary Club of Madurai Star, in partnership with Rotary Club of Madras. The construction cost of the houses was ₹22.50 lakh. Rotary Club of Madurai Star has already built 45 houses for visually challenged people.

Rotarians R. Raja Govindasamy, J. Sridhar, S. Ravi, Kamala Manimozhian, Anuradha Ganesan, R. Vasudevan, SL. Sethumadhava and A. Ramamoorthy were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.