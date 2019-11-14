Hostile witness issue: advocates, police assist Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Senior advocates, senior police officials and advocates assisted the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday on using electronic audio/video means for recording statements to tackle the issue of witnesses turning hostile.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh, after taking the assistance of bar associations of the High Court Bench and police, also sought assistance from the State and bar associations at the Principal Seat in Chennai.

The case was adjourned till November 25.

Taking into account the fact that the list of hostile witnesses was getting bigger each day, resulting in acquittals, the court wondered if it could put to use audio/video electronic means for recording statements.

The court felt that this procedure could be utilised to confront witnesses who disowned their statements. It would also bring in an element of deterrence.

If the trend of hostile witnesses was allowed to continue, people would lose faith in criminal justice system, the court said.