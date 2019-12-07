‘Higher education should reach villages’

“Higher education will benefit the masses only if it reaches villages. Satellite campuses of city colleges will serve villagers in many ways,” said Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, M. Krishnan, inaugurating a new academic building at The American College satellite campus at Chathirapatti near here on Thursday.

Institutions of higher education should strive for excellence and stimulate an innovative spirit among students, and benefit the downtrodden people, he said.

The new building was dedicated by CSI Madurai-Ramnad Diocese Bishop M. Joseph in the presence of Director of Collegiate Education Jothi Venkatesan and JD Bhaskar, Principal Davamani Christober and governing council members from the United Board for Christian Higher Education in Asia.

“The campus was started in 2008 and became functional in 2014. Courses in seven disciplines are offered here and 1000-odd students attend classes every day. The men’s hostel on the campus has about 120 inmates,” said Mr. Christober.

The building, a two-storey structure, houses six departments, classrooms and seminar halls. “The building is named after Eva M. Swift, one of the first American missionaries who worked in Madurai and Ramanathapuram for over 46 years. She also started Lucy Perry Noble Bible Training Institute and served the cause of women and girls,” he said.