Higher education guidance programme ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ grabs attention of govt. school students

Higher education guidance programme ‘Kalloori Kanavu’, an initiative under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, to guide Class XII students to choose the subject of their choice in higher education was inaugurated at Lady Doak College here on Wednesday.

District Collector M. S. Sangeetha, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, advised students to have a clear vision on their higher education which would shape their life.

“Students from Madurai unlike other districts have a more wider opportunity to choose their field of study owing to the presence of colleges for all fields — arts and science, law, medicine, engineering and agriculture,” she added.

Students who had cleared the board exams, after careful perusal of the prospects of various departments, should apply for their course, she said. “Girl students, in particular, should learn about the importance of education in the modern world and should brave all odds to pursue education,” Ms. Sangeetha said.

She instructed students to contact their school principals or their teachers if they find difficulty in selecting courses appropriate for them.

In addition to this, she noted that Madurai district held the first place in the State in disbursing education loans to students. “Mobile phone usage for students after Covid-19 lockdowns has become an essential one, but the usage of mobile phones by students should be under control. It is a device which is capable of eating up the precious time of your life,” she said.

P. Kumaran, Principal, Government Law College, Madurai, asked students to consider studying law as it is one of the important courses that offers a degree at a very minimal fee.

Above all other advantages, studying law would help in understanding the value of a human being, he added. “Indian Constitution penned by B. R. Ambedkar has several untouched topics to be interpreted. This could be a very interesting subject which everyone should think of studying,” he added.

Similarly, S. Kanchana, Dean, Community Science College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, listed out the various career advantages in pursuing higher education in courses related to agricultural studies.

A. Malarvizhi, a government school student from Melur, said, she had attended the meeting with her parents as they were interested in learning about the various subject their daughter could pursue for higher education. “I brought my brother too who is to write his board exams next year as he could have an idea about future,” she added.

As she was interested in studying in agriculture, she said, she was going to meet representatives from TNAU to understand the process involved in fulfilling the admission process.

A school education department official said, the students who attended the programme at the venue had joined the sessions through online.

“Teachers at the government schools in the district ensured that their students participate in the one-day programme,” he added. Many colleges had their representatives at the venue to brief students about the courses available at their institutions. In addition, many private banks too had their stall to explain to students about their options of availing an education loan.