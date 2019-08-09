Heavy water flow in Moola Vaigai

THENI

Heavy rain continued along the Western Ghats on Friday, resulting in the water level in Mullaperiyar dam touching 125.30 feet. The quantum of water released was increased to 1,100 cusecs.

Rainfall was reported on Varushanad hills, Vellimalai and Meghamalai, causing floods in Chinna Suruli waterfalls. After many years, heavy water flow was witnessed in Moola Vaigai river and the water was expected to reach Vaigai dam late in the evening. Rain in Kerala and the resultant increase in water level in dams have brought cheers to farmers.

“We are seeing a good water flow in the Moola Vaigai after almost five years. This will help in recharging groundwater table and improving irrigation prospects. Though the first crop cultivation was delayed, the rain has renewed hopes for the next crop season,” said Pandian, a farmer from Theni.

Due to increased water release from Periyar dam, rivers and channels swelled in Theni district. Public Works Department had on Thursday issued a warning to people against getting into the rivers. The district administration had also alerted people living along riverbanks and asked field officers to remain on continuous alert. The district administration is prepared to move people to higher planes based on necessity.

However, rain relented in the district on Friday and schools and other educational institutions functioned as usual. No untoward incident related to heavy rain was reported in the district till late evening.