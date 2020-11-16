Heavy rain batters Madurai for two hours

Water stagnation poses hardship and danger to road users

The city received heavy downpour for over two hours on Monday evening resulting in many areas, particularly the streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, getting inundated. Water stagnation posed much hardship and danger to road users.

There was ankle-deep water on East Chithirai Street following the rains, which caused severe inconvenience to the devotees, said Ashraf Tayub, secretary of Tamil Nadu Textile Merchants Association.

Following flooding on South Masi Street, all vehicles, including cars, had a difficult time to ride through it. “The four Masi streets have been dug up by Madurai Corporation for the Smart City project. If the authorities do not take steps to finish the road works on time, the rains will compound the problems of road users,” Mr. Tayub said.

Similarly, other streets in the centre of the city, including Town Hall Road-West Veli Street junction, opposite railway junction and Periyar bus stand were also flooded. “The problem is there is no proper infrastructure to help the water recede after a heavy rain. Vehicle users faced severe inconvenience riding on the water-logged roads,” said P. Subash Chandra Bose, a trader.

Apart from the incomplete roadworks, indiscriminate disposal of waste by traders and the public, especially following the Deepavali celebration, has also led to water stagnation, said Nitesh Kothari, a textile trader. He urged the Corporation authorities to address the issue on a war-footing.