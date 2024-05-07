Hearse driver of Government Rajaji Hospital attacked

May 07, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Madurai

The driver of a hearse V. Suresh, attached to Government Rajaji Hospital, was attacked by one of the persons accompanying a body at Teppakulam on Monday. The police said that Suresh was taking the body of Karuppaiah to Nedungulam on Monday afternoon. When the vehicle was proceeding at Teppakulam, P. Manikandan of Virathanur used an abusive language against Suresh while asking him to drive slowly. The driver got down from the vehicle and warned him against using the abusive language. Manikandan suddenly picked a wooden log and attacked Suresh on his head. However, others prevented him from further attacking Suresh. Suresh was rushed to the GRH.