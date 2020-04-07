Health screening of conservancy workers at UPHCs

MADURAI

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan on Tuesday inspected the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Sathamangalam here where health screening of conservancy workers was under way.

To ensure that the conservancy workers, who are in the forefront against the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, are healthy, the civic body arranged for a full body health check-up from Monday. Every day, health check-up will be held for conservancy workers at the UPHCs in their respective zones to ensure that every worker is screened, said a Corporation official.

The Minister said that advanced vehicles are bought for undertaking disinfection activities across the city. Later, he distributed face masks to the conservancy workers at the UPHC.

The Commissioner said the conservancy workers will be screened to check for haemoglobin level, blood pressure level, cholesterol level, fever and diabetes.

“This is being undertaken to ensure that the workers are healthy, especially during this time when there is the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the workers are being sensitised to the importance of personal distancing and hygiene practices that they need to follow,” he said.

Vitamin supplements and tablets for other ailments are also given to the workers. Personal distancing between the workers was followed at the UPHCs, he added.