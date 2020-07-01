Head Constable booked for forging documents

Ramanathapuram Town police have registered a case of forgery and cheating against Head constable M. Murugan for having produced forged documents to illegally claim quota under Most Backward Classes category.
Murugan, who was working in Abiramam police station in Kamuthi sub-division of Ramanathapuram district, is presently working in Madurai rural district. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Varun Kumar said he received a complaint through WhatsApp about the forgery committed by Murugan when he joined the State police in April 1997.
Enquiry revealed that he had forged the certificate of another person and claimed that it was his father’s. “Both the Kamuthi DSP and Tahsildar have given their reports about the forged documents,” the SP said. He had changed his father’s name and caste even in educational documents, he added.
The forged documents showed the age difference between the Head Constable and his father to be just 12 years, the SP said. He has been booked under four Sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery. People can alert Ramanathapuram SP about criminal activities over 94899 19722 .
