HC to monitor probe into job racketeering case

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:43 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by two persons who have been accused of having received money from an advocate on the false promise of providing job opportunities in judiciary.

Justice B. Pugalendhi dismissed the petition filed by R. Sabari Ganesan and Sakila, the second and the third accused in the case. One Raveendran was the first accused in the case.

An advocate, J. Vasanthi, filed a complaint that the accused persons had received ₹48.97 lakh from her on the false assurance of securing jobs for 16 persons in courts. The first accused was working as a driver in Madurai District Court and the second accused as an Office Assistant in the Judicial Magistrate Court. The second accused was the son and the third accused was the wife of the first accused.

The State submitted that it was a case of job racketeering and the investigation was in the initial stage.

The court observed that the offence committed in the case was not against certain individuals, but against society. The offence was said to have been committed in the name of judiciary. The court was inclined to monitor the investigation.

The court directed the police to submit periodical reports on the status of the investigation before the Registrar (Judicial) of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court once in three weeks.

