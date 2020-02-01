HC quashes case against woman

Madurai

Taking cognisance of the fact that a woman was only a silent partner in a firm that was involved in a scam, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed trial court proceedings pending against her. The trial court proceedings were pending against her before the CBI Court, Madurai.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar allowed the petition filed by N.G. Bharathi who was a silent partner in the firm, Bharathi Traders. The court took into account that the woman had not taken part in the business activities of the firm and was only a partner due to sentimental reason that she was a female member of the family.

The case of the prosecution was that the accused in the case had entered into a criminal conspiracy in 2002 to cheat the Punjab National Bank, Sivakasi branch, by obtaining cash credit in the name of Vinayaga Corporation and Karthick Trading Company and not use the funds for business purpose.

The Bharathi Traders also got involved in the scam and a case was registered. The woman being a partner in the firm was also arrayed as an accused in the case. After it was established that the woman was not part of the conspiracy, the court quashed the trial court proceedings in respect of the woman alone.