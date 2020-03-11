Madurai

HC permits public demonstration

MADURAI

A day after permission was granted to conduct a public meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Thoothukudi, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted permission for a public demonstration to be held in Dindigul on March 16.

Hearing the petition filed by S. Sivamani of Oddanchatram in Dindigul district, a CPI (M) member, Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted permission for the public demonstration with conditions.

The petitioner sought permission for the conduct of the event in Oddanchatram after the police had turned down his request. In his petition, he said that the right of the petitioner could not be curtailed and that there would be no law and order problem at the event.

