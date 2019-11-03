HC orders continuous evaluation of boy’s mental health

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered continuous evaluation of the mental health of a boy, who had come under the influence of a man with criminal antecedents.

Taking cognisance of the report submitted by a psychiatrist on the mental health of the boy, a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh directed the evaluation of the boy to continue.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a relative of the boy from Tirunelveli, seeking a direction to the police to secure him as he had come under the influence of the man with criminal antecedents. The court had ordered counselling to the boy after he had submitted that he wanted to go with the man, who had tried to usurp the properties registered in his name.

Earlier, following the direction of the court, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palayamkottai, had submitted that the man who had tried to usurp the boy’s properties was secured and the keys to the properties were in the custody of the police.