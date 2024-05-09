GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC grants bail to man, directs him to deposit ₹20,000 to District Mineral Foundation Trust

Published - May 09, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to an accused involved in illegal transportation of sand. He was directed to make a non refundable deposit of ₹20,000 to the credit of the District Mineral Foundation Trust concerned.

Justice Abdul Quddhose granted bail with conditions to Manikandan of Palavoor in Tirunelveli district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 30. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner had illegally transported odai sand. While the petitioner claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case, the State submitted that the investigation was yet to be completed. There was no previous case against the petitioner.

The court has to strike a balance between the rights of the accused to his liberty and the interest of society. Liberty of an accused cannot be snatched unreasonably for an uncertain time only on the basis of mere allegations, the court observed. The accused was directed to appear before police daily at 10.30 a.m. for two weeks and thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.