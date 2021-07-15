HC dismisses bail plea of accused in Madurai usury case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of K. Selvakumar, an advocate, accused of abetting the suicide of Mohammed Ali, a 37-year-old roadside food stall owner, in Madurai

Mohammed Ali of Mahaboobpalayam, father of two children, committed suicide last month after leaving a video message in which he claimed that he took the extreme step due to harassment by money lenders.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan took note of the submissions made that said Selvakumar had asked Mohammed Ali to end his life if he could not pay the interest. This was the breaking point and led to the suicide of the food stall owner, the judge said.

The video recorded by the deceased had revealed that he was forced to commit suicide, the judge said and dismissed the bail petition.

The wife of Mohammed Ali, M. Fatima opposed the grant of bail to the accused. The State also opposed the grant of bail to the accused. In her complaint, Fatima said that Selvakumar abused her husband and had asked him to end his life if he could not pay the interest.

In the video message, Mohammed Ali had sought protection for his family members and appealed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the Madurai Commissioner of Police to take action against those who had harassed him.

The petitioner said that he had no direct contact with the deceased and was not a regular money lender. He said that he was falsely implicated in the case. The Principal Sessions Judge dismissed his bail petition.