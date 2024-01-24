HC directs SP to conduct inquiry into allegations of sale of liquor, gutka in shop on BDO office premises

January 24, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Superintendent of Police to investigate and conduct an inquiry into the allegations of illegal sale of liquor and gutka in a shop located on the premises of the office of the Block Development Officer in Melur in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the SP to file a status report in one week. The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Suresh Kumar of Ulaganeri in Madurai.

The petitioner alleged that one P.C. Pandi was running a tea shop on the premises of the BDO office. He said that Pandi had got the shop in his and his wife’s name under the scheme for women through self-help groups.

Following complaints, the shop was locked and sealed. However, even after the action was taken, Pandi had set up a shed in front of the sealed shop and was still continuing to sell liquor and gutka, the petitioner said. He alleged that several cases had been registered against Pandi. The petitioner said that though he had made a representation to the authorities no action was taken. He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action.