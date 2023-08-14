HamberMenu
HC directs CB-CID to file progress report on Ambasamudram custodial torture investigation

August 14, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 21. Photo: File

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 21. Photo: File | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the CB-CID to file a report on the progress made so far into investigation in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case.

Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan sought a report from the investigating officer on the petition filed by one of the victims in the case, T. Arunkumar, of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli. The petitioner, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, sought a direction to the CB-CID to complete the investigation and file a final report before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

The petitioner said he and a few others, including his younger brother, who were picked up by the police in the name of an inquiry in an attempt to murder case, were subjected to inhumane treatment by a team of police personnel led by the then Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh (now suspended).

Mr. Arunkumar said speedy investigation and justice was part of the fundamental right guaranteed to the citizens of the country. The CB-CID should complete the investigation in 60 days and file a chargesheet, failing which they should file an explanation. He said that he was told that the CB-CID had asked for a deadline extension to file the final report.

The petitioner said as per the provisions under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, interim compensation and protection should have been provided to him and his family. However, the authorities did not do so, he said. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 21.

